Fire Leaves One Ohio County Family Homeless

A mid-afternoon fire has left an Ohio County family homeless.

Flames broke out at the Meadowbrook mobile home park about 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Clearview Fire Chief Shawn Reinacher said firemen saw smoke billowing as they arrived at the home at five Boone Hedges Road, Lot 51.

Reinacher added that a lack of a working hydrant forced him to call more firemen to the scene to contain the flames.

Nearby neighbors who declined an on-camera interview claim a car accident broke the hydrant, and it had not worked in some time.

Fortunately, no family members were inside when the fire broke out, but two dogs are missing.

The Red Cross is assisting.