Local High School Honors Memory of Long-Time Colleague

Teachers and administrators at one local school district paid tribute to the memory to a long time colleague.

Irene Windsheimer served as an administrative secretary with Bridgeport Schools for over 40 years.

A bench dedication ceremony was held at the high school on Thursday.

Current and former teachers, alumni and students attended the event which included an assembly before the entire student body.

The bench is was purchased through donations made by school officials.

"Great lady..classy lady..giving lady. Forty years in the administrative office. She was a secretary, she loved every kid. See all of the people and former faculty, that's a complement to her and she would do it for them," said former teacher Gordie Longshaw.

Several families were also on hand for the dedication.

The bench was purchased in Windsheimer's favorite colors, which are, of course, Bridgeport blue and black.