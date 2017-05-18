Voice of the Mountaineers to Host WVU Medicine Children's Gala

We are excited to announce that a voice many of you may recognize will be our emcee for the WVU Children's Hospital Ohio Valley Gala.



Tony Caridi is the state’s most popular sports voice and has provided play-by-play for several national networks, including ESPN and Westwood One Radio. He has been honored as West Virginia Sportscaster of the Year and for his play-by-play work by the West Virginia Broadcasters Association.

He’s hosted his own nightly statewide sports talk show on the MetroNews Radio Network since 1986. Caridi recently released his first children’s book 'Where, Oh Where, Oh Where Could We Go?', a whimsical trek around the Mountain State and donates a portion of the proceeds.

We hope you can help us celebrate Magic in Wonderland on Saturday, August 5, 2017, when the Ohio Valley Friends of WVU Medicine Children's present their 13th annual gala fundraiser. The gala will be held at The Glessner Auditorium at Oglebay Resort and feature gourmet dining, entertainment, and dancing, along with live and silent auctions.

During the cocktail reception, guests will have the opportunity to bid on many wonderful auction items while enjoying hors d'oeuvres and their favorite beverages. The evening's festivities will include a short program, dinner, entertainment, and an opportunity for guests to dance the night away.

Last year 750 women and children from the Ohio Valley spent at least one night as a patient at a WVU Medicine Children's hospital. That's because WVU Medicine Children's is the only hospital in the state that provides certain kinds of specialty pediatric care, including the only pediatric heart surgery program, pediatric epilepsy monitoring unit, and neurosurgeon specializing exclusively in pediatrics.

In 2016, a total of 430 children - 29 from the Greater Wheeling area - were transported by this team, so that the critical care these children needed could start before they even arrived at our hospital. Each year the gala's proceeds benefit this vital transport team.