A man charged with attempted kidnapping appeared in Ohio County Court on Thursday.

Michael Sherry appeared before Judge James Mazzone to learn his fate on a charge of attempted kidnapping.

Judge Mazzone sentenced Sherry to one to three years at the state penitentiary.

Sherry pleaded guilty in April.

In March of last year, he forced a woman to take him from OVMC to East Ohio Regional Hospital in a life-or-death car ride.