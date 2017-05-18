Annual Taste of the Market Fundraiser Held

The Taste of the Market fundraiser was held Thursday evening at Centre Market.

The 4th annual event allowed guests to sample some of the best food the Market has to offer, and support a great cause.

Market Vines, The Soup Shack, Casa Di Vino and Coleman's were among the restaurants offering food.

Brett Cain was outside providing music, and there were plenty of gift baskets up for auction.

The event is put on by the Wheeling Rotary Club and this year proceeds will go to the Wheeling Health Right and King's Daughters Child Care Center.

"The Rotary Club is service above self, and the Wheeling Rotary Club is a 100-year-old club, and we just try to help the community in different ways every year," said Tim McKeen with the Wheeling Rotary Club.

This is the Rotary Club's biggest fundraiser of the year.

AEP, Personnel, Inc. and Steptoe and Johnson were the biggest sponsors of the event.

No word yet on how much was raised.