Website Gives Out Personal Information

If you wanted to find someone's personal information such as where they live, who they're related to or even get in contact with them...it's as simple as typing their name into a search bar.

The website is truepeoplesearch.com, and people's concerns are the potential of someone being able to get that information and potentially stalk or get a hold of them in a harassing way.

Wheeling Police Public Information Officer Philip Stahl tells me if this does happen to you, contact your local law enforcement immediately and they'll help you solve the problem.

As for how to avoid becoming a victim online, "Every single case truly is different; somebody may be harassing somebody on Facebook, other people may be getting spam messages," Stahl told 7News reporter Nick Conigliaro. "It's just goes to the fact of using common sense especially for spam and websites. If you get an email and you don't recognize that person, don't recognize the subject line, don't open it."

If you become a victim of a scam or just any type of sketchy situation online you can report it at ic3.gov.

Now, on truepeoplesearch.com there is a way to request your information be taken down. You just have to go to the bottom of the page, click on privacy and click on the removal request link.