Bulldogs Dedicate Bench in Honor of Windsheimer

Teachers and administrators at one local school district are remembering a longtime colleague.

Irene Windsheimer served as an administrative secretary with Bridgeport Schools for over 40 years. Thursday a bench dedication ceremony was held at the high school. Current and former teachers, alumni, and students attended the event which included an assembly before the entire student body.

The bench was purchased through donations made by school officials, "Great lady..classy lady..giving lady. Forty years in the administrative office. She was a secretary, she loved every kid. See all of the people and former faculty, that's a compliment to her and she would do it for them," said former Bridgeport High School Teacher, Gordie Longshaw.

Several family members were also on hand for the dedication.

The bench was purchased in Windsheimer's favorite colors, which are, of course, Bridgeport blue and black.