Ohio mom accused of shooting 2 kids found in yard

A woman accused of shooting two of her children in the head in Ohio has been arrested, and is expected to make an initial court appearance.

Police say an 8-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy were shot Thursday morning and are hospitalized in critical condition. An 11-year-old daughter at the Dayton home at the time was unharmed.

Police say the woman shot the children inside the home and then took them outside, where police and emergency crews found them in the front yard. A firearm was taken from the home.

Police say there are indications the mother has mental health issues but it hasn’t been determined why the children were shot.

The 30-year-old mother was jailed on assault charges ahead of a court appearance. Records did not show whether she has an attorney.