WTRF Salutes the 2017 Class of the Valley

WTRF celebrated their annual salute to the Class of the Valley on Friday.
The Class of the Valley is the station's way to highlight the accomplishments of the top seniors from schools across the Ohio Valley.
Each school will be featured on air throughout the summer.
Breakfast and lunch were provided for the students by Ye Olde Alpha.
WTRF
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.