Local AT&T Workers to Strike Over Unfair Pay, Other Issues - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Local AT&T Workers to Strike Over Unfair Pay, Other Issues

Posted: Updated:

Thousands of AT&T mobility workers will be on strike starting Friday, including employees at the Highlands, the Fort Steuben Mall, the Ohio Valley Mall, and other nearby locations. The strike is expected to begin around 3 p.m. Friday if an agreement is not made beforehand. 

According to the Communications Workers of America, more than 20,000 employees nationwide say they're fighting for a fair wage increase, limiting increases to healthcare costs, job security, and other issues.

Stay with 7News as we update this story.

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.