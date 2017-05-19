Local AT&T Workers to Strike Over Unfair Pay, Other Issues

Thousands of AT&T mobility workers will be on strike starting Friday, including employees at the Highlands, the Fort Steuben Mall, the Ohio Valley Mall, and other nearby locations. The strike is expected to begin around 3 p.m. Friday if an agreement is not made beforehand.

According to the Communications Workers of America, more than 20,000 employees nationwide say they're fighting for a fair wage increase, limiting increases to healthcare costs, job security, and other issues.

