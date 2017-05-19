Beloved "Tooth Fairy" Retires from Ohio County Dental Program

For 37 of the 50 years of the Ohio County Schools Dental Program, Nancy LaBrosse has been a fixture.

Nancy LaBrosse didn't just clean teeth and teach flossing to Ohio County students, she put on a costume and made it fun.

"Kids come up to me to this day and say you're the one who sprinkled the fairy dust on us, and I'm like yes I did," said LaBrosse.

Lighting up her tooth fairy doll and sprinkling magic dust are just some of the ways she gained trust with the kids while teaching brushing, giving regular check-ups, fluoride treatments, and even filling cavities.

"We had a student on the playground that accidentally got hit with a ball, just minor bleeding perhaps on his lip, but he was so distraught, and all I needed to do was bring him here and say Mrs. LaBrosse could you take a look at this and she calmed him down immediately. That's Nancy," said Nikki Kacmarik, former Ohio County Schools Principal.

Holding so many hands throughout the years, writing grants to make the program bigger like providing mouth guards and sealants, her passion was making sure every kid had a seat in the dental chair.

After working with 300 students just this year, Nancy's last day is June 30th.

She says she will stay stay involved and hopes to see the dental clinic success for many years to come.

"The beauty of having a clinic in a school is that there are children in this building that do use the service." It's not just for fun or so you look good, it's actually to prevent dental disease," said LaBrosse.

Nancy was a part of all 41 clinic days this year. She says it's bittersweet to put away her scrubs, but is proud of the work she's done to provide families peace of mind, and of course for the kids a box to put under their pillow for the tooth fairy.