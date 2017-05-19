Logan County Miner Dies at Wyoming County Mine

PINEVILLE, WV (WOWK) - A miner from Logan County, West Virginia died last night at a mine in Wyoming County, WV.
According to the West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training, a fatal incident occurred Thursday, May 18, 2017, at 11:18 PM, at Pinnacle Mining Co. LLC #50 Mine in Wyoming County.
They say that Luches Rosser, 44, of Man, WV, was operating a DC Trolley Powered Track Locomotive at the time of the incident. Rosser was a shuttle car operator at the mine.
Inspectors from the West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training have started their investigation.
The mine is idle at this time.
WTRF
