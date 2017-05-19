Fallen Concrete Raises Concerns for Drivers

UPDATE:

A woman driving through Bridgeport on Friday said she was nearly hit with concrete falling from an overpass.

She and another driver called 911, and ODOT responded to the scene.

Those chunks of concrete are still alongside the road at the exit ramp. One piece in particular is bigger than a football, although not as thick. The drivers on the road at the time considered themselves very lucky they weren't hit.

Melanie Haswell was traveling to Bridgeport on Friday, when chunks of concrete started to rain down from the overpass above. Haswell was driving on the northbound entrance ramp from State Route 7, where you are facing Economy Auto Sales and the Bridgeport Police Office.

"I was just going under where the viaduct was and I saw one rock fall. So I thought I better stop and back up and that's when the rest of them fell. So I was not underneath that and I had pulled back," Haswell said.

"There was a little bit of loose concrete on the bottom of the bridge where the concrete and the bridge beams come together. This is a thin layer of concrete that frequently falls off, um. Normally we'd catch that ahead of time and have that taken care of but this time some little bit of it happened to fall down onto the roadway," said ODOT Transportation Manager Jerry Campbell.

When asked if the situation was dangerous, Campbell said no.

"Now? No. There's nothing loose up there right now that could fall down. There's nothing structurally wrong with the bridge. The bridge is fine so there's nothing to worry about as far as the motoring public."

Haswell said that it was a frightening experience, nonetheless.

People driving by the scene were looking down at the concrete chunks, and said that they were glad no one was hurt.

ORIGINAL 1:56 p.m.:

The Ohio Department of Transportation reported that small chunks of concrete and rebar have fallen from an overpass near Bridgeport.

Reports of the incident said that the debris was falling along the Northbound exit of Route 7 going in to Bridgeport.

ODOT said they are monitoring the issue, but that the public should not be concerned about their safety while driving or walking underneath the overpass.