Local High School Awarded STEM Award

An area school district received a major award for their progress in science, math and technology.

Students, teachers and administrators all joined the excitement as the technology department of Martins Ferry Schools received a big boost.

The celebration was on at Martins Ferry High School after being named the National Education Foundation STEM Academy of the Year. It's a national award for the school district showing the most growth in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. Superintendent Jim Fogle said that winning the award is a great honor that took maximum effort from everyone involved.

"Hard work, dedication, student setting goals, teachers setting goals, administrators carrying out the plan and the students ending up showing the most growth in one school years time," said Fogle.

National Education Foundation Founder and CEO Dr. Appu Kuttan served as the events main speaker. He presented a $10,000 check that will be used to further improve the schools technology programs.

"I think these kids are really excited and given the opportunity these kids can compete with anyone in the world. I am very happy with the enthusiasm level of the kids. They feel like they are confident that they can do anything. That's the most important thing, learning to learn," Kuttan said.

The assembly included a number of guest speakers as well as a fitness challenge. Freshman Eric Robb demonstrated a hover craft that he made himself.

Students said they enjoy the hands on approach to learning.

"I like that I can design my own stuff. I can change it however I want," Robb said.

"It's important because today there is a lot more technology involved in careers and construction and getting hands on from the beginning is a lot more helpful than sitting in class," said student Gary Stoffer.

Fogle said this is a way to give students tools they need to succeed in today's world.