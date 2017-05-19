Williams Lea Hosts Employee-Ran Chili Cook-off

Things got hot and spicy in Wheeling on Friday as Williams Lea Tag hosted their own employee-ran chili cook-off at their office.

The group wanted to do something to showcase support for the United Way, so they decided to do their own little version of the United Way's event at Heritage Port in two weeks.

Overall, there were about 21 entries into the cook-off, and all the proceeds went to the United Way.

"This is a wonderful thing because we've never really had a kickoff like this before, so I have to compliment Williams Lea for sponsoring this and putting this on," said Brian Warmuth, the Head Chili Judge.

The Wheeling Feeling Chili Cook-off is run by the city and the proceeds from that go to the United Way, as well. That event is Saturday, June 3rd from 11:30 am to 6 pm at Wheeling's Heritage Port. All are welcome.