Dozens of strikers seek job security and a fair wage

21,000 AT&T mobility workers are striking across the country today-- including employees right here in the Ohio Valley.

The strike began at 3 p.m at the Highlands with local employees fighting for a fair wage increase and job security.

Employees say they currently have about 150 well paying jobs, but it's still not enough to cover increased healthcare costs.

Union members also say AT&T keeps opening more and more centers internationally and they're shutting down centers in the U-S.

So all weekend long, employees will be on strike at the Highlands, the Highlands Call Center, Elm Grove, Weirton, the Ohio Valley Mall, and the Fort Steuben Mall.

CWA Local 2006 Vice President Paul Megna believes striking is crucial to save their jobs and to voice their concerns for a fair contract.

"We want to see if this will open their eyes and be able to get them to the table to negotiate fairly," Megna said.



An AT&T spokesman told the New York Times that the company was offering the wireless workers wage and pension increases and finds the willingness to strike "baffling."

We'll keep you updated on further developments.