He's Man's Best Friend, But What Breed Is He? DNA Testing Has The Answer!

These days our dogs are everything from Chi-Weenies to Malty-Poos to Double Doodles.

But now it's more than guesswork.

DNA breed testing can actually help answer the age-old question, "What kind of dog is that?"

"This is Ana, and she's a Double Doodle," said Jailyah Green of Tiltonsville.

That's a mix of a mix.

"Well, her mom's a Golden Doodle and her dad's a Labra Doodle," explained Julissa Green of Tiltonsville.

The Greens chose their Double Doodle for a reason.

"Well because they're very smart and friendly, very playful and great with kids and other animals, and they are hypoallergenic," said Jaime Green.

The Herseys of Rayland love their Chi-Weenies.

"They are part Chihuahua and part weiner dog," explains Hunter Hersey.

They compliment their dog Linus for his ability to roll over and over on command, and their tiny dog Tink for her ability to crawl military-style on the carpet, pulling herself along with her front legs.

"Good doggie, Tinky!" they yell.

Their dad, Eric Hersey, says they are the first dogs he has ever owned, and he likes the Chi-Weenies.

"I mean, I like the fact that they're small," Hersey notes. "They'll sit and watch movies with you. They love it when you're home."

Judy Rebich of Wheeling has two purebred dogs and two Papi-Huahuas.

"They're part Papillon and part Chihuahua," she explains.

She says Bella Marie and Bartley James are smart, loving and talented.

"Sing for Mama," she says to Bartley, who immediately tilts back his head and howls.

AKC Judge Paula Knight loves her purebred dogs, but she doesn't disregard the mixes.

In fact, she says breed testing can help us learn what drives our mystery dog.

"If the breed was bred as a guard dog, of course, when the friends come over, the dog's hackles may go up," she said. "It may growl. And then the dog is punished for this behavior when maybe it's part Mastiff and that was its job!"

Now I'm curious enough to take my dog to New Horizon Animal Hospital for breed testing.

Everybody has a theory about Chalupa.

Lisa Williams of the Belmont County Animal Shelter recalls him as a pup when I adopted him.

"We thought he was a Chihuahua mix 14 years ago, so we're anxious to find out what he really is," she says.

"He's got a really coarse coat," notes Lauren Porter, vet tech at New Horizon. "I mean I would guess maybe Sharpei. It's really difficult to say."

They take blood, pack it up and send it away.

Three weeks later, the answer is back.

"Beagle, Chinese Sharpei, some Chow Chow, and some Pembroke Welsh Corgi," says Dr. Jim Moore, DVM.

I'm happy they found no genetic predisposition to disease, and Chalupa's happy they serve treats.

"We love 'em the same, no matter what," says Dr. Moore.

And now I know I'm the proud owner of a Shar-Corg-Beag-A-Chow.

There are many different breed tests available.

The one they use at New Horizon is Royal Canin.

It goes back three generations.