Police in Belmont County Respond to Multiple Overdose Calls

Authorities in Bellaire responded to six drug overdoses from Saturday night through Tuesday morning.

Two of those overdoses were fatal, the other four were able to be revived with Narcan. Police Chief Mike Kovalyk said the first three, Saturday night, were in apartments in three different parts of town. Those two men and one woman all survived.

Sunday night, one of the men who had overdosed the night before....overdosed again and did not respond to efforts to revive him this time. The other fatality was a woman staying at a Crossroads Recovery House.

The chief urges people to watch for and report traffickers, "First of all we don't want you to put yourself in danger. To observe from a distance. Vehicles that are pulling up to a certain location, or coming to that location or leaving that location multiple vehicles, short periods of time," said Bellaire Police Chief Mike Kovalyk.

The two people who died were a woman and a man, both were parents of young children. The chief believes that at least several of the doses came from the same dealer or group of dealers.