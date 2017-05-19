President Trump to Renegotiate NAFTA

On the campaign trail President Trump called NAFTA "the worst trade deal ever," now he has intentions to open trade talks with Canada and Mexico to renegotiate it.

"This is a great chance for them to get the confidence back in the American people," said Staff Rep for the United Steel Workers, Dis. 1 John Saunders.

The 24-year old North American Free Trade Agreement was very close to being completely discarded by the Trump administration.

"Well, I was going to terminate NAFTA as of two or three days from now," said President Trump.

But after discussions with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau the President decided another route was needed.

"They called me and they said, rather than terminating NAFTA, could you please renegotiate? I like them very much," President Trump said. "I respect their countries very much. The relationship is very special. And I said, I will hold on the termination; let's see if we can make it a fair deal."

We spoke with Steel worker and Union Rep John Saunders who says the impact of that deal was very negative, especially for the Ohio Valley, because it took the manufacturing of certain products to Mexico, costing those in the United States jobs.

"Clearly the American people and the American worker got mislead," Saunders told 7News. "I think when we go back to the presidential debate when Ross Perot said, "You're going to see a large sucking sound as jobs leave this country," I think we look back at it today and make that evaluation; I don't think anybody can say that's not true."

He went on to tell us many of the businesses in the area have been forced to shut down due to this deal, and he's skeptical about these renegotiations.

"It's going to be harder to do that because these jobs are never coming back in our lifetime," said Saunders. "So, what happens is never going to make up for the loss of jobs, permanent job loss is never going to do that. So, I'm not excited about it."

Although some steel workers, such as Saunders are hesitant about the renegotiating of NAFTA, politicians in our area have gone on record applauding President Trump's decision to negotiate the "flawed" trade deal.

West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said, "I’m pleased President Trump is moving forward with efforts to renegotiate NAFTA."

Fellow democratic Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio agreed saying, "The NAFTA talks provide an opportunity to reverse these misguided priorities."

United States trade representative Robert Lighthizer confirmed the administration aims to support economic growth and better-paying jobs through NAFTA improvements.