Fire Destroys Building at Rogers Flea Market

ROGERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A fire destroyed a building at the Rogers Flea Market in Columbiana County.

Reports of a fire started coming in just before 11 p.m. Friday night, one call came in by a vendor who was there late.

The Morning Journal is reporting that just one building caught on fire — the 300-foot long open air building where vendors sell their wares. The building where food is sold is not affected.

According to our sister station WKBN, the frame is all that’s left of the building.

The site’s co-owner Connie Hugharty said she is calling all 19 vendors that occupied the space to tell them of where they should set up next Friday.

Hugharty said the wind was blowing away from nearby buildings, which kept them safe from exposure. The rain before the fire may have also helped. Thankfully, vendors do not leave their goods there overnight, so there is very little loss of property.

Business will resume as usual next Friday.

Hugharty says they do have insurance and they plan to rebuild.

They had finished up the flea for the day, but had an auction later, which wrapped up around 10 p.m.