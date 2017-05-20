Toddler and Dad Recovering after Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Authorities are seeking two gunmen who shot a toddler four times along with his father on the porch of a Philadelphia home.

Police said two males on bicycles rode down the block in the Kensington neighborhood north of the center of the city, firing multiple times. Officials said the father was sitting on the porch holding the 2-year-old boy, who was struck four times in the back.

The child was taken to Saint Christopher's Hospital and listed in critical condition. Police said the 26-year-old man was hit in the right knee and was in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.

Capt. George Fuchs said the two shooters fled and are being sought. He said the motive of the shooting wasn't immediately clear.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.