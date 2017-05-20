National Road Farmer's Market

The opening of local farmer's markets often signifies the beginning of summer, but in Wheeling, that means summer is coming a little bit early this year.

If the warm weather has made you anxious for the opening of local farmer's markets, the wait is over. Today marked the opening day of the farmer's market on National Road in Wheeling. If it seems like it's a little earlier than usual, well, that's because it is.

"We've started two weeks earlier this year," Green Ridge Farm's Milt Gutman told 7News Reporter Paige Madden. "There's a demand and while a number of the farms don't have a full array of produce, we've got a lot of fresh greens and that sort of thing. The response has just been astronomical. It's been terrific."

Stop by on a Saturday morning and you'll find as many as 16 vendors selling fresh produce, homemade granola, honey, artisan crafts, and more. Of course you'll find Charlie Schlegel of Ye Old Alpha cooking up whatever delicious creation comes to his mind.

New this year, though, is a vendor your dog might enjoy. Zeb's Barky Bites sells homemade, grain-free treats for dogs, and the man behind it all is only 9 years old.

"I was making banana chips for our dogs, and I thought some other dogs should have some healthy treats," said Zeb Helmick.

This was Zeb's first farmer's market with his Barky Bites, but it was a success. He even sold out of the maple-glazed "pup"tatoe chips. And if things keep going well, he's already looking at expansion.

"Make cat treats and spread across the United States at least," Zeb said.

The farmer's market is open every Saturday from 8 to noon in the St. Michael's church parking lots. Be sure to check out what Zeb and the other local vendors have to offer.

The Wheeling farmer's market does currently have 16 registered vendors, but more are pending. Check back each weekend to find new ways to shop local.