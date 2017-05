Bethany College's Class of 2017 are celebrating after Saturday's commencement ceremonies on their campus.

This marked the 177th anniversary commencement for the college. President Dr. Tamara Nichols Rodenberg gave opening remarks and congratulated the students on their successes.

Former Majority Leader of the U-S Senate and U-S Special Envoy for Middle East Peace Senator George Mitchell served as keynote speaker. Senator Mitchell was also presented with an honorary Doctor of Laws degree.