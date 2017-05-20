Bellaire Alumni Honor Tuskegee Airmen

Alumni from Bellaire High School gathered at Undos in St. Clairsville for a special banquet.

Carl Johnson Jr., the last man to graduate from the Tuskegee Flight Program was honored as the Outstanding alumnus. He graduated from Bellaire High School back in 1944.

With the Tuskegee Airmen, he helped the allies during World War II and helped to overcome racial stereotypes about African American pilots.

"It's a great honor to even be thought of. I never expected anything like this," said Johnson Jr. "I honestly haven't. In fact I thought it would just be another day. I'm really surprised to see all these people here."

Following his time with the Tuskegee Airmen, he was the deputy aviation officer with the 18th Airborne Corps at Fort Bragg from 1963 to 1965.

The 91-year-old now lives in Virginia.