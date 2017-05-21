Police Investigate Shots Fired in East Wheeling

Wheeling Police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred early Sunday morning.

Police say they responded to a call of shots being fired in the area of 18th and Jacob Streets at around 12:37 a.m..

They say they found several shell casings at the scene and a dark colored SUV was possibly seen leaving the area.

No injuries were reported and no property was damaged.

If you have any information that could help police in their investigation, call the Wheeling Police Department or our Lauttamus Security Crimefighters Tipline at 1-800-233-0312. Your call will be kept confidential.

