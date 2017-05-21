Appalachian Outreach Inc. holds annual fundraiser

In 2016, Appalachian Outreach Incorporated served more than 17,000 families throughout West Virginia. With a growing need for their services, they hoped to raise $20,000 from Sunday's craft and vendor show.

There were more than 70 vendors at the Moundsville Center inside the former West Virginia Penitentiary--more than double the amount at last year's annual fundraiser. There was also a 50/50, silent auction, door prizes, and raffles. It was all to support Appalachian Outreach Incorporated.

Appalachia Outreach collects furniture and other items for impoverished families or those recovering from disaster.

It is an especially busy time for the organization as flood recovery efforts continue in southern West Virginia.

"We go to the mountain communities or the rural communities where other charities don't exist or don't go to, we find there are so many people there that fall between the cracks or are left out. That's been the mission for the 16 years of our existence. Now we're in 45 counties and 60-some areas within West Virginia and actually one in Kentucky," said Executive Director Rose Hart.

Sunday's fundraiser will help them cover operating costs, but they have also started a capital campaign to help them purchase their own land or warehouse.

The fund-raising goal for that project is $500,000.

Appalachia Outreach always accepts monetary and especially furniture donations if you would like to make a contribution to their cause.

There are also always looking for volunteers to help sort or deliver donations.

Call 304-845-2762 for more information.