State Officials Begin Medical Marijuana Development

West Virginia officials say they're in the early stages of developing a plan to implement the state's new medical marijuana law.



The Associated Press reports that the state Department of Health and Human Resources has devoted a section of its website to frequently asked questions and more information.



Only one agency responsible for nominating a member to the West Virginia Medical Cannabis Advisory Board has publicly announced the nominee - Joe Hatton, deputy commissioner for the West Virginia Department of Agriculture.



Gov. Jim Justice signed the medical marijuana measure into law on April 19. The law permits doctors to recommend marijuana be used for medicinal purposes and establishes a regulatory system. The law states that no patient or caregiver ID cards will be issued until July 2019.



