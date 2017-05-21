Wheeling YMCA Gearing Up for Summer Programs

Summer is almost here, and that means the YMCA in Wheeling is getting ready for its summer programs.

They'll offer personal training, as well as their usual group and water fitness classes on a new schedule.

Kids can also sign up for group or private swim lessons.

Groups meet every Monday or Saturday and private lessons can be tailored to your schedule.

Kids can also register for outdoor soccer, a girls softball hitting clinic, or youth basketball leagues.

The "Fun in the Sun" camp will run from Monday through Friday starting this Tuesday until August 11th. That's for kids 5 to 12 years old.

For the older kids, there is the Y 4 LIFE Club which includes several field trips.

That's for pre-teens or teens entering 7th or 8th grade.



Registration has to be complete by Tuesday. The 2nd 5-K Run and Walk in honor of Dr. Joe Palmer is coming up on June 3rd.

For more information on any of these programs, stop by the YMCA.