Wheeling Park High School Graduates Class of 2017

WHEELING -

Wheeling Park High School held its commencement ceremony on Sunday afternoon. 

The Class of 2017, 350 students, received their diplomas in front of a large crowd of family and friends at WesBanco Arena. 

Ohio County Board of Education President Zack Abraham and Wheeling Park High School Principal Amy Minch spoke to the students, congratulating them for their achievements.

Collectively, the Class of 2017 took home more than $8 million in scholarships and grants, and boasted 99 PROMISE Scholars.
 

