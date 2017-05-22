New Martinsville Police Warning Residents About A Scam

A scam to be aware of in the Ohio Valley. The New Martinsville Police said scammers are using cell phone numbers to contact residents.

When someone answers the call, a recording starts and offers a free vacation to the Bahamas or a beach, then it asks a series of questions.

Authorities said not to respond to any of the questions and to hang up immediately.

You will most likely recognize the number as a local caller because it the first six digits are 304-771. Police are investigating and working to get answers.