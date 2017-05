New Martinsville Police say scammers are using cell phone numbers to contact residents.

When someone answers the call, a recording starts and offers a free vacation to the Bahamas or a beach.

The recording then asks a series of questions.

Authorities are warning residents to not respond to any of the questions and to hang up immediately.

You will most likely recognize the number as a local caller because it the first six digits are 304-771.

Police say they are working to get answers.