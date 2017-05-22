W. Va. Attorney General Offers Human Trafficking Training for Law Enforcement

The West Virginia Attorney General has announced he is offering law enforcement training to target and reduce human trafficking in the state.

The training will be offered to police departments free of charge.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey calls human trafficking "modern day slavery," and says his office wants to tackle the situation head on.

According to the Attorney General's office, the state's increased rate of drug addiction, poverty, and large number of children in foster care make it particularly susceptible.

National statistics say only two percent of victims are recovered.