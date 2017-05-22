Wheeling YMCA Ready for Summer Programs

The YMCA in Wheeling is gearing up for its summer programs.

Staff members at the YMCA be offering personal training, and their usual group and water fitness classes will be on a new schedule.

Kids can also sign up for group or private swim lessons.

Groups meet every Monday or Saturday and private lessons can be tailored to your schedule.

Kids can also register for outdoor soccer, a girls softball hitting clinic, or youth basketball leagues.

For kids 5 to 12, there's "Fun in the Sun" camp which runs Monday through Friday starting tomorrow until August 11th.

7th and 8th graders can enjoy the Y 4 Life Club, which includes several field trips.

Registration ends May 23rd.

The 2nd 5K Run and Walk in honor of Dr. Joe Palmer is coming up on June 3rd.

For more information on any of these programs, stop by the YMCA.