Proposed Ohio Bill Could Reduce Penalties for Licensed Gun-Owners

A bill is being introduced in Ohio that would favor licensed gun-owners.

Republican Representative John Becker's bill would reduce penalties for carrying a concealed handgun on school grounds and other gun-free sites.

Permit holders would not be subject to prison time.

Concealed handgun license holders caught in a gun-free zone would be required to leave the area if requested.

If they don't leave, they could face a misdemeanor charge or disorderly conduct.

Becker said people who carry guns often go into gun-free zones inadvertently.

He compares it to wearing a watch or a ring.

