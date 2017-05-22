Proposed Ohio Bill Could Reduce Penalties for Licensed Gun-Owners

A bill is being introduced in Ohio that would favor licensed gun-owners.
Republican Representative John Becker's bill would reduce penalties for carrying a concealed handgun on school grounds and other gun-free sites.
Permit holders would not be subject to prison time.
Concealed handgun license holders caught in a gun-free zone would be required to leave the area if requested.
If they don't leave, they could face a misdemeanor charge or disorderly conduct.
Becker said people who carry guns often go into gun-free zones inadvertently.
He compares it to wearing a watch or a ring.