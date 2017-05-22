OFFICIAL: Bowman Sentenced in Sexual Abuse Case

UPDATE 2:30 p.m.:

The jury has reached a verdict in the trial against a Marshall County man charged with sexual abuse.

Daniel Bowman has been found guilty of five of nine charges against him, including four felony counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, and one count of sexual abuse by a custodian.

Officials say Bowman faces 50 to 200 years in prison.

The jury reached the verdict just about 2 hours ago, after more than 9 hours of deliberation.

Bowman sexually abused two victims, raping one at just four-years-old.



UPDATE June 5 7:38 p.m.:

A Marshall County jury has rested for the night in the trial against Daniel Bowman.



After deliberating for about an hour and a half, Monday, the jury was excused for the night.



Deliberations are set to begin again on Tuesday morning.

UPDATE June 5 5:14 p.m.:

A Marshall County jury is deliberating in the trial against Daniel Bowman.

Bowman is accused of sexually abusing two victims.

The prosecution claims Bowman raped one of the victims when she was just 4-years-old.

Bowman is facing four counts of sexual abuse by custodian, four counts of first degree sexual assault, and one count of child abuse resulting in bodily injury.



ORIGINAL May 22nd:

A case dating back to the fall of 2015 was seen in Marshall County Court Monday morning.

Daniel Bowman stood trial before before Judge Cramer for alleged sexual assault.

Bowman was arrested in 2015 by the West Virginia State Police and charged with sexual abuse by a custodian and sexual abuse in the first degree.

Bowman is currently on trial for two separate cases, with two alleged victims.

Bowman is accused of sexually assaulting 2 young girls in Marshall County, Ohio County and in Ohio.

The incidents allegedly happened in Ohio County, Moundsville, and Ohio.

During the opening statements, Prosecutor Rhonda Wade said Bowman allegedly raped one of the victims when she was 4-years-old, attempted to receive oral sex from her, attempted to touch himself with the victim's hand while she was sleeping, and more.

Defense attorney Mark Panepinto said that the victim never told about the assault until years later, and said there is no physical or medical evidence of the abuse.

Bowman is facing four counts of sexual abuse by a custodian, four counts of first degree sexual assault, and one count of child abuse resulting in bodily injury in the first case.

In the second case, Bowman is facing three counts of first degree sexual assault and one count of sexual assault in the second degree.

The trial is continuing.