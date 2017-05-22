Upcoming "Show of Hands" Event Will Support Community

The "Show of Hands" is a community-supported, crowd-funding event that will take place May 24th.

Each year, community members are presented four projects that would positively impact Wheeling.

Then, guests at the event vote on the project they want to support with donations from the door and a generous support of our community partners.

The project with the most votes receives all of the money raised at the door plus a $3,000 prize.

"I think the community is really involved in Show of Hands. They are so enthusiastic. The crowds have been growing and people get more and more excited about what's happening downtown and it shows everyone that things can happen one step at a time and we can bring back Wheeling to where it was," said Vera Uyehara, Partner with Crest Investment LLC.

Each year, previous winners come back to a Show of Hands event to tell the audience how their project is progressing, how they used the money, and the impact their project is making in Wheeling.

This year, Russell Nesbitt Services will make that announcement based off their greenhouse initiative to provide jobs for those with intellectual disabilities.

The event will be held on May 24th at the Wheeling Artisan Center, 3rd floor.