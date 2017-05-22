Friendly City Getting Ready for Challenge Wheeling

The 4th annual Challenge Wheeling will take place on Saturday June 17th.

The event is actually part race and part scavenger hunt.

Teams of competitors, dressed in costumes, complete a 5K course while looking for clues about Wheeling and it's history.

There are cash prizes for winners as well as awards for best costumes.

The challenge is being presented by Carpet Showcase Flooring Center and benefits Youth Services Systems.

"It's a departure from your standard race. So it's really exciting. You challenge yourself in many different ways," said Christie Contraguerro, Vice President of Sale and Marketing at Carpet Showcase.

"For over forty years we have been helping children in the Ohio County area and all over the Northern Panhandle. We actually take kids from all over the Northern Panhandle. We even take kids from all 55 counties in the state of West Virginia. So all of the proceeds from this race really go toward helping all of the children that we can help everyday," said Tammy Kruse with Youth Services Systems.

To register for the event, just go to their website challengewheeling.com.