Indy 500 Winner Robbed at Gunpoint Hours After Victory

Hours after winning the pole position in the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500, IndyCar driver Scott Dixon and former Indy 500 winner Dario Franchitti were robbed at gunpoint at a Taco Bell about a half mile from the track.

It happened at about 10:00 p.m.

Two teenagers, ages 14 and 15, were later arrested.

Dixon's wife, Emma Davies-Dixon, was also with him at the time of the robbery.

"After such a wonderful day at the track, robbed at gunpoint... get a gun pointed to your head buying a 20 dollar meal it's ah kind of scary. You know, you never think that will happen to us here," said Tony Kanaan, fellow Race Car driver.

Dixon was reportedly driving a vehicle owned by the Honda Motor Corporation at the time of the incident. Honda is Dixon's prime sponsor in the 500.