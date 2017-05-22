Remembering Heroes: Groups in Belmont County Support Veterans & Fallen Soldiers

With Memorial Day a week away, several groups in Belmont County look to show their support for our veterans and fallen soldiers.

The Ohio Post 1 Veterans of the Vietnam War and the Reckoning motorcycle club teamed up to place flags at the graves of veterans inside of the Linwood Cemetery. This is to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Henry Wood is the Commander of the Ohio Post 1 Veterans of the Vietnam War. He said, "It's very humbling to know what they went through."

The Ohio Post 1 Veterans of the Vietnam War were asked by the Belmont County commissioners about 20 years ago to adopt a cemetery to decorate and remember the fallen soldiers inside. For them the decision was an easy one.

"We choice Linwood because so many of us in the organization had relatives, family and friends buried here," said Ron Salvador. He's the Secretary Treasurer of Ohio Post 1 Veterans of the Vietnam War.

The group places about 700 flags on fallen soldiers gravesites to make sure they're honored on Memorial Day. But they can't quite do it alone anymore, so five years ago they enlisted the help of the Reckoning Motorcycle club, along with other volunteers.

Public Information Officer Harold Dombrowski said, "It's getting to the point where these guys are getting older on, and they're looking for somebody to soon, maybe, take over for them to make sure this gets done every year. We're just hoping whenever they're ready to do it, we'll be honored to take over the job."

The cemetery itself is home to veterans from as far back as the Civil War, and they believe its important every last soldier is remembered.

Dombrowski said, "All our veterans need to be honored all the time. As far back as this cemetery goes, there's people that are long forgotten. They don't have families around anymore to do anything like that. I mean some people put their own flags up, but the Civil War's a long time ago and they're long gone. We want to make sure everybody gets honored at least once a year on Memorial Day and we try to find every grave we can and make sure they have a flag and that somebody's remembering them."

For both groups, this is so much more than just putting up flags.

"Every Veteran here, whose grave we decorate, is entitled to that recognition," said Salvador.

Along with the Reckoning Motorcycle Club the post was also assisted by boy scouts from St. Clairesville, Martins Ferry Christian School Heritage Club and the Ruritan Club, St. Clairesville. Memorial Day is this coming Monday, the 29th, so be sure to thank a soldier in your own life.