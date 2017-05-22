Local Lawmaker Comments on Budget Battle in West Virginia

The budget battle continues in West Virginia and legislators are heading back again Tuesday for the special session.

There will be a bill on whether legislative pay will be limited to five days, which they've already exceeded.

What's holding up a final decision on the budget is the disagreement between the Senate and the House about tax reforms. The House proposes phasing out the social security tax and veteran benefit taxes.

As of Monday, the Senate is proposing a decrease in income tax, but an increase in sales tax to 7.25%.

7News talked with Ohio County Delegate Shawn Fluharty. He says both the House and the Senate need to put politics aside and work together.

"If we're going to have tax reform in the state of West Virginia, who should it go to? And the Senate believes it should go to the top one percenters. They usually end up being campaign contributors. The House believes that if we phase out the social security tax we're only one of 13 states currently charging people, taxing them for Social Security benefits. I find that to be fundamentally wrong. That's your money. You earned it, and the state should not be taking that away from you," said Delegate Fluharty.

The House still has a few more weeks to come up with a budget deal.

The deadline is set for June 30th.