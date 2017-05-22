Wheeling Playground Closed for Renovations

The Janie S. Altmeyer Playground at Wheeling's Heritage Port is undergoing the second and final part of upgrades.

The Junior League of Wheeling has been working for the last two years to make renovations to the playground.

Starting Monday the park will be closed for about six weeks. The closure is to allow the Junior League to remove the current mulch base and replace it with a safer, kid-friendly, rubberized surface.

This $80,000 is being made possible thanks to donations and the community Development Block Grant.