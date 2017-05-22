Men Honored for Helping with Local Bus Crash

A student and faculty members are honored at Buckeye Local Board of Education Meeting.

They were awarded medals Monday night for the bus accident that happened back on April 20th.

More than a dozen people were injured, but luckily no one died.

Four people were honored and awarded for their strength, bravery, and quick responses to helping those during that time. The coach handed out the medals and gave a short speech thanking those men.

7News would also like to congratulate them for their bravery.