Buckeye Local Reconsiders Budget After Levy Fails

After a ballot levy failed that would've helped fund Buckeye Local Schools, officials had to go back to the drawing board.

The board of education meeting was held Monday evening where members of the Ohio Department of Education also attended. They gave a presentation on what the fiscal issues are and how schools fall into them. I spoke with those members, and they tell me that nothing can be determined yet since all of the fiscal paperwork including the budget proposal have not been submitted yet.

All the finances were broken down via slideshow, and there was discussion on what areas could be considered over-spending.

Kim Leonard, the incoming superintendent, says she's excited for the upcoming school year, but knows that this will be a tough hurdle to start off. She said, "We have to watch what we are spending now. It's just like our household, if you overspend now and you don't have that money, what's going to happen a couple years from now? We really have to pay attention to that and watch what our spending is."

Leonard also says the top two places where Buckeye Local was over-spending was supplies and outside purchase services. She did not say if there were any programs or teachers that could potentially be cut just yet. Now all the paperwork for the fiscal year is due by the end of this month, and it won't be until all that has been assessed by the state to declare any kind of fiscal caution. That is also when the exact deficit number will be determined.