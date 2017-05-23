Actor Sir Roger Moore Dies at 89

ENGLAND (WOWK) - According to the BBC, Sir Roger Moore, best known for playing James Bond, has died. He was 89.

He played the spy in seven Bond films including Live and Let Die and the Spy Who Loved Me.

Moore’s family made the announcement Tuesday, on the actor’s Twitter account.

“The affection our father felt whenever he walked on to a stage or in front of a camera buoyed him hugely and kept him busy working into his 90th year, through to his last appearance in November 2016 on stage at London’s Royal Festival Hall,” the post read.