Convicted Murderer's Sentencing Is Delayed

Convicted murderer Dallas Acoff was to be sentenced in Ohio County Circuit Court, but it didn't happen.

Instead, the 27-year-old Acoff of Bridgeport requested that his attorney, William Gallagher of Wheeling, be removed from the case.

Ohio County Circuit Judge David Sims said a new counsel would be appointed the same day or the next day, and the sentencing will be rescheduled within the next 30 days.

Acoff was convicted of the second degree murder of Lemroy Coleman outside American Legion Post 89 in East Wheeling.