Man Arrested After Allegedly Trying to Catch Wife on Fire

A Moundsville man has been arrested after police reported that he tried to kill his wife by setting her on fire.

Police responded to 1813 Second Street around 6:45 p.m. Monday and found the house torn apart.

Shamus Woods, 41, and his wife were in a verbal argument when he allegedly sprayed lighter fluid on some clothes and on her shirt and lit it on fire.

The victim told police that her shirt did ignite, but that she was able to put the fire out.

Police said that she was not burnt, but did sustain other injuries.

"She had some visible injuries to her knees. She had some visible injuries around her neck and both arms. She claims she was stomped on on the arms at one point. Some furniture tipped over onto her. She was claiming some back and head injuries as well," said Sergeant Don DeWitt.

Sergeant DeWitt said that she was treated at a hospital for injuries.

Woods is facing battery, arson, and attempted murder charges.

He is currently in the Northern Regional Jail, with a bond set at $100,000 cash.