Town Hall Uses Real Stories To Discuss Drug Epidemic

From parents, to police officers, to people involved in treatment and services, dozens in Marshall County discussed the drug epidemic in our community Tuesday morning. It wasn't the typical discussion on the drug problem, the town hall called "Second Chances" created by the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of West Virginia used real life experiences for a different and powerful perspective.

For Susan Birch, getting involved in the local drug court program was personal.

"My daughter is an addict, she's in recovery she's been clean over 6 years, so, that's why I got into the field of addiction I really wanted to understand the addicts mind," said Susan Birch.

Her daughter is graduate of circuit court drug court in Marshall County.

"There's pictures before and after I mean even of my daughter, I have when she came into drug court her at 6 months, her at 9 months and her at her graduation, so it's really something to see the difference in them," said Birch.

Now, working alongside her daughter, she gets to see that change in others, working in the day report center for the federal drug court. Together, they make sure recovering addicts like Shannalee are coming support groups, completing classes and community service, and staying clean.

"I didn't really experience or allow myself to experience the first time I got out, the support. I didn't reach out I was looking for all the wrong things in the wrong places," said Shannalee, a graduate of the federal drug court program.

There have been 22 drug court members to date, there are currently 8. 10 have graduated, and together they have logged over 1,755 clean drug tests. Each speaker at the town hall said without drug court they could still be in jail. The statistics show that is common, with 67.8% re-entering jail within 3 years.

"Not everyone who comes out of prison wants to do a successful re-entry, we obviously have people who are planning to return to a life of crime, but for the people that aren't that's what we want to make opportunities for, nobody's looking for a handout," said acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia Betsy Jividen.

Susan said she's proud to work to help people not become a statistic, and get their lives back.

"Watching the clients get well, like watching their faces change their eyes change watching them get their license back, get their kids back," said Birch.

Betsy Jividen said she was thrilled to have people asking her how to become involved with the drug court after the town hall.

If you'd like to volunteer you can contact the U.S. Attorney's Office at 304-234-0100.