The Easter Seals gave back on Tuesday to people who pledged money to help kids right here in the Ohio Valley

The organization hosted a thank you breakfast at Perkins Restaurant in Wheeling. This is all a part of the the 52 Club, which is for members who pledge $52 in the name of one of our telethon hosts.

All of the money stays local and helps the center treat children with disabilities.This year's telethon was again a big success, raising more than 164,000.