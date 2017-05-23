Cops save child from SUV teetering on hill after driver ODs

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Police in Pittsburgh say an SUV with a child in the backseat nearly flipped over a steep hillside after the driver and passenger overdosed on what investigators believe was heroin.



Officers responded to the report of a vehicle off the road on Monday afternoon. Officers found the Chevy Blazer tipping precariously toward the hill.



The Tribune-Review (http://bit.ly/2qL2zuz) reports the driver and passenger were slumped over in the front seat and a young child was crying for help in the back seat.



Because the SUV was a two-door, officers had to remove the driver and passenger to get to the child.



The driver, identified as 32-year-old Mark Cuda, faces charges including reckless endangerment, driving under the influence and child endangerment.



Passenger Brandon Wible faces several drug charges. No attorney information is available online.



