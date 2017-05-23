Cops save child from SUV teetering on hill after driver ODs - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Cops save child from SUV teetering on hill after driver ODs

Posted: Updated:

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Police in Pittsburgh say an SUV with a child in the backseat nearly flipped over a steep hillside after the driver and passenger overdosed on what investigators believe was heroin.
    
Officers responded to the report of a vehicle off the road on Monday afternoon. Officers found the Chevy Blazer tipping precariously toward the hill.
    
The Tribune-Review (http://bit.ly/2qL2zuz) reports the driver and passenger were slumped over in the front seat and a young child was crying for help in the back seat.
    
Because the SUV was a two-door, officers had to remove the driver and passenger to get to the child.
    
The driver, identified as 32-year-old Mark Cuda, faces charges including reckless endangerment, driving under the influence and child endangerment.
    
Passenger Brandon Wible faces several drug charges. No attorney information is available online.
    
___
    
Information from: Tribune-Review, http://triblive.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.