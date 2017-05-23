W. Va. Attorney General Touring Northern Panhandle to Discuss Opioid Problem

One West Virginia official is currently touring the Northern panhandle meeting with those who are aiding the fight against substance abuse.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey was in Wheeling Tuesday to discuss what he is doing here in the Northern Panhandle.

Morrisey said he's meeting with law enforcement and community members to see how they are tackling the opioid problem.

On Monday, he was up in Brooke County where he sat down with coaches and local school officials to discuss how to improve their tactics from last year.

Morrisey said there's one thing that keeps the fight against drugs going.

"We're going to solve this problem through community activism. And then that's the state and federal government can help, but the community have to step up, and we have a lot of good community leaders up here in the Northern Panhandle so, this is our number one task. So we have to stop this senseless death. Too many people are dying, and that's why I've been so aggressive fighting it," Morrisey said.

While West Virginia still continues to be one of the top states to lead the nation in substance abuse overdoses, Morrisey said prevention and education are the keys to fighting the problem.

Attorney General Morrisey will continue his tour around the state spreading awareness of substance abuse and human trafficking.